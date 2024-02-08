12 grams Of Brown Sugar Seized In Bhubaneswar, One Held

Bhubaneswar: Police seized 12 grams of brown sugar at Tankapani road near KM Convention in Bhubaneswar and arrested a person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Sahani (29), of New Forest Park, Lane No- 03 under Capital police limits in Khurda district.

Based on intelligence, the team of cops from Badagada police station conducted a raid in that area and arrested the accused. The contraband has been seized from the possession of the accused along with a scooter, a mobile phone and Rs 600.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in the police station against the accused. The accused has been forwarded to the court.