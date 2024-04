Congress Names Candidates for 75 Assembly Seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Releasing its third list, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sunday named 75 candidates for the Odisha Assembly Election selected by its Central Election Committee.

As per the announcement, senior leader Niranjan Patnaik will contest from Bhandaripokhari assembly seat while Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik, son of former Odisha CM Janaki Ballav Patnaik has been fielded from Begunia assembly seat.

Congress has changed its candidates in three assembly constituencies. Devendra Bhitaria has been named party’s candidate for Talasara (ST) assembly seat in Sundargarh replacing Prabodh Tirkey, ex-Indian hockey team captain.

Similarly, Upendra Pradhan will now contest from Baliguda (ST) assembly seat instead of Surada Pradhan while Bipin Bihari Swain replaced Chiranjeevi Bisoyi as party’s candidate for Kabisurjyanagar assembly seat.

Here is the Odisha Congress Assembly Seat Candidate list

1 Attabira-SC Abhishek Seth 2 Talsara-ST Devendra Bhitaria 3 Kuchinda -ST Kedarnath Bariha 4 Rengali-SC Dillip Kumar Duria 5 Sambalpur Durga Prasad Padhi 6 Rairakhol Assaf Ali Khan 7 Deogarh Sem Hembram 8 Telkoi-ST Nirmal Chandra Nayak 9 Ghasipura Subrata Chakra 10 Anandapur-SC Jayadev Jena 11 Patna-ST Hrushikesh Naik 12 Keonjhar-ST Smt. Pratibha Manjari Nayak 13 Champua Yashwant Laghuri 14 Jashipur-ST Smt. Shweta Chattar 15 Saraskana-ST Ram Kumar Soren 16 Rairangpur-ST Jogendra Banra 17 Bangriposi-ST Murali Dhar Naik 18 Karanjia-ST Laxmidhar Singh 19 Udala-ST Durga Charan Tudu 20 Baripada-ST Badal Hembram 21 Morada Parvash Kar Mahapatra 22 Bhograi Satya Shiba Das 23 Basta Bijan Nayak 24 Remuna-SC Sudarshan Jena 25 Soro-SC Subrat Dhada 26 Simulia Himanshu Sekhar Behera 27 Bhandaripokhari Niranjan Patnaik 28 Bhadrak Asit Patnaik 29 Basudevpur Ashok Kumar Das 30 Dhamnagar-SC Ranjan Kumar Behera 31 Chandabali Amiya Kumar Mohapatra 32 Binjharpur-SC Smt. Kanaklata Mallick 33 Bari Smt. Arati Deo 34 Dharmasala Kisan Panda 35 Jajpur Sudip Kumar kar 36 Korei Smt. Bandita Parida 37 Dhenkanal Smt. Susmita Singh Deo 38 Hindol-SC Gobardhan Sekhar Naik 39 Kamakhyanagar Biprabar Sahu 40 Parjanga Ranjit Kumar Sahu 41 Talcher Prafula Chandra Das 42 Angul Ambika Prasad Bhatta 43 Chhendipada-SC Narottam Nayak 44 Athamallik Bijayananda Chaulia 45 Birmaharajpur-SC Pradeep Sethi 46 Sonepur Priyabrata Sahu 47 Titlagarh-ST Birendra Bag 48 Khariar Kamal Charan Tandi 49 Baliguda-ST Upendra Pradhan 50 Baramba Sanjaya Kumar Sahoo 51 Banki Debasis Patnaik 52 Athagarh Maheboob Ahemad Khan 53 Choudwar-Cuttack Smt. Meera Mallick 54 Niali-SC Jyoti Ranjan Mallick 55 Cuttack Sadar-SC Rama Chandra Gochhayat 56 Salipur Aquib Uzzaman Khan 57 Patkura Ratikanta Kanungo 58 Aul Dr. Smt. Debasmita Sharma 59 Paradeep Niranjan Nayak 60 Tirtol-SC Himanshu Bhusan Mallick 61 Balikuda- Erasama Er. Nalini Swain 62 Puri Sujit Mahapatra 63 Brahmagiri Mitrabhanu Mohapatra 64 Jayadev-SC Jayant Kumar Bhoi 65 Ekamra–Bhubaneswar Prasanta Kumar Champati 66 Jatani Santosh Jena 67 Begunia Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik 68 Ranpur Bibhu Prasad Mishra 69 Nayagarh Ranjit Dash 70 Kabisuryanagar Bipin Bihari Swain 71 Khalikote-SC Chitra Sen Behara 72 Aska Surabhi Bisoyi 73 Hinjili Ranjikant Padhi 74 Berrhampur Deepak Patnaik 75 Digapahandi Shreedhar Dev

So far Congress has announced candidates for 124 Assembly seats and 17 Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress on Saturday had named its candidates for 9 Lok Sabha seats.