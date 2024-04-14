India Must Adopt Israel’s Iron Dome Like Defence System: Anand Mahindra

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, urged India to focus on adopting defence systems similar to those in Israel. His comments were made on Sunday, in the wake of recent attacks on Israel by Iran, reportedly in retaliation for an attack on their embassy in Damascus.

Iran launched an attack on Israel using suicide drones and missiles. However, Israel’s famous Iron Dome and other defence systems intercepted and thwarted these attacks.

Anand Mahindra praising the Israeli defence system wrote in a post on X, “They have more than the Iron Dome. They have a longer distance interception system called David’s Sling. And they also have Arrow 2 and 3 systems. In the works is also the Iron Beam, which will use lasers. Today, possessing ironclad defence interception systems is as important as a cache of offensive weaponry. We in India must step up our focus on & spending in that direction…”

Emphasising the importance of a robust defence system, he urged India to develop a special focus and spending in that direction.

Meanwhile, Israeli military on Sunday reported about 99 per cent of more than 300 missiles and drones Iran launched against Israel in a direct attack. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said, “Together with our partners, the Americans and others, we managed to block the attack with very little damage caused.”