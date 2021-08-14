Congress Leader Navajyoti Patnaik Urges Union Min To Set Up Climate Change Research Centre In Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik urged Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to set up a “Climate Change Research Centre” in Balasore district.

In a letter to Pradhan, Patnaik highlighted that the frequency of cyclones had gone up substantially.

Patnaik also said that there was a greater need for analysing location-specific information of vulnerability to natural disasters, designing better strategies to cope with them, and developing community resilience.

He proposed the setting up of a Coastal Resilience Research Centre (CRRC) at the Fakir Mohan University, Balasore.

“I believe CRRC’s research and education will help the people of Odisha combat natural disasters such as cyclones & floods, and the effects of future climate changes,” Patnaik also tweeted.