Taliban Spokesperson Talks About The Probable Equation With India

Kabul: While Taliban, which has taken over almost two-third of Afghanistan, recently said it doesn’t want to be part of the “rivalry” between India and Pakistan, their Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen said that “we have a general policy that we’re committed not to allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any country including the neighboring countries.”

He replied the same upon being asked if Taliban can assure India that Afghan soil will not be used against it.

On Taliban having deep linkages with Pak-based terror groups, Shaheen said, “These are baseless allegations. They’re not based on ground realities but on basis of their certain policies towards us, on the basis of politically motivated goals.”

“There is no danger from our side to embassies & diplomats. We won’t target any embassy or diplomat. We’ve said that in our statements many times. It is our commitment,” he added.

Upon being asked about the fate of projects by India in Afghanistan, the Taliban spokesperson said, “We appreciate everything that has been done for people of Afghanistan like dams, national & infrastructure projects & anything that’s for development, reconstruction & economic prosperity for people.”

As the US and NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan, Taliban is making rapid advances across the country. The fundamentalist Islamist militia has already seized several border posts from Afghan forces, including the crossings with Iran, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Although the Taliban’s spokesperson recently claimed that the group doesn’t want to be part of the “rivalry” between India and Pakistan, it is not unknown that the group has received the support of the Pakistan government and army time and again. Even today, several mujahideen (who engage in ‘jihaad’) are sent from Pakistan to assist Taliban in its fight against the Afghanistan government.

Thus, it is a cause of concern for India as the Taliban may reciprocate the favour by sending militants to disrupt peace in the country at the behest of Pakistan.

India had its worst run-in with the Taliban when the group’s militants hijacked Indian Airlines Flight 814 (IC 814) — with 176 passengers on board — to secure the release of terrorists imprisoned in India. The hostage crisis that lasted for seven days ended only after India agreed to release three terrorists – Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Masood Azhar.