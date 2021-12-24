CMC Imposes Restrictions On Christmas, New Year Festivities In Cuttack; Check Guidelines

Cuttack: In order prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation has imposed strict curbs on public gatherings during Christmas, Zero Night celebration for New Year.

According to an order issued by the CMC on Friday evening, stipulations will remain in force on 25th December, 2021 for Christmas and 31st Dec, 2021 to 2nd January, 2022.

” Pursuant to the order No.7458/ R&DM (DM) Dated. 24.12.2021 of Government of Odisha, the congregation in public places /churches relating to celebration of sacred festival of Christmas and Zero Night Celebration /Welcome to New Year from 250 December 2021 till 2nd January 2022 shall be conducted as per the restrictions mentioned below in Cuttack Municipal Corporation area in order to contain the spread of new variant of COVID-19.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION, ” read the order.

Guidelines:

• For conducting Christmas celebration in Churches, the organisers shall apply for necessary permission from local ‘IC/Deputy Commissioner (Revenue),CMC.

• The celebration shall be conducted indoor like condition with 50 devotees or 50 % of the hall capacity whichever is lesser.

• The persons present at Church shall follow all COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, mask use, personal hygiene and sanitation issued by Central/State Government/ Local Administration in letter and spirit.

• There shall be no religious procession of any kind of any religious community.

ZERO NIGHT CELEBRATION /WELCOME NEW YEAR

■ Celebration of New Year in Hotels, Restaurants, Clubs, Parks, Convention Halls, Kalyan Mandaps etc is prohibited.

■ Gatherings for Zero Night celebration at any other place is also prohibited.

■ Everyone is advised & requested to celebrate New Year with their family/ friends /relatives at their private houses/establishments with adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour.

Penal Provisions: Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Regulations issued there under besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.