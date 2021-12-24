Chittaranjan Palei Murder Case: Two Accused Sent On 14-Day Judicial Custody

Cuttack: In a major revelation in the sensational murder case of Chittaranjan Palei, personal security officer of BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma, the Odisha Crime Branch on Friday arrested two persons identified as Jagannath Sarangi and Ashok Upadhaya.

Addressing a presser this evening, the Crime Branch DSP Sisir Mishra said,”We have arrested two persons after going thorough various pieces of evidence, statements of witnesses, and technical analysis including phone records.” He also said that the police suspects the involvement of more persons in the murder case.

The duo has been arrested under Sections 120B, 302, 201 and 34 of IPC and sent on 14-day judicial custody after being produced in a local court. The police Crime Branch has prayed the court for taking them on a seven-day remand, the official added.

It is worth mentioning that, as many as five suspects, including the two arrested, had undergone polygraph test.

According to the top official, the prime accused Jagannath and the deceased Chittaranjan went to Chakrapada village on the night of the incident. They had visited to a young woman’s house.

However, the actual motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and investigation is underway, the police added.