CM Naveen lays foundation for development of Maa Manikeshwari Temple in Kalahandi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for the developmental works of Maa Manikeshwari Temple at Thuamul-Rampur in Kalahandi district through video conferencing. A sum of Rs 2 crore will be spent on the project.

Describing Maa Manikeshwari as a symbol of the faith and faith of millions of people, the Chief Minister said that the initiative would further enhance the glory of Maa Manikeshwari Shrine and boost tourism as well.

Notably, the development work of the Maa Manikeshwari Shrine has been started under the 5T initiative.

Inaugurating the event, Health Minister Nab Das, Minister of State for Industry, Energy and Home Affairs Dibyashankar Mishra highlighted the progress made in various areas of Kalahandi under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister’s Secretary (5th) Mr. V.K. Pandian officiated the event. The Kalahandi district magistrate delivered the welcome address and Lanjigarh MLA offered the vote of thanks. The function was attended by MP Sujit Kumar and legislators of the district.