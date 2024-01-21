CM Naveen Dedicates New Campus Of IMS And SUM Hospital At Phulanakhara

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday dedicated the new campus of IMS and SUM Hospital at Phulanakhara located on NH-16 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Inaugurating the new facility, the Odisha CM said it will provide a huge boost to healthcare needs in twin cities and the entire state.

The new hospital, which will have around 750 beds to start with will increase the same in phases to 3000 within two years. It will have most of the departments and cutting-edge technology to go with it including advanced cancer care. The new hospital’s Onco Care facilities will include radiation oncology, nuclear medicine and diagnostic equipment.

The location of the hospital will greatly benefit patients as they would be able to access it from anywhere.

The Phulnakhara campus of IMS and SUM Hospital will have all departments including General Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Pediatrics, Neonatology, Critical Care Medicine, Psychiatry, Anesthesiology, Radio-Diagnosis, Emergency Medicine, Immuno Hematology and Blood Transfusion, Radiation Oncology, Nuclear Medicine, Medical Oncology, Pediatric Oncology, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, ENT, Pathology and Microbiology.

Eminent health care experts, either trained overseas or in reputed medical institutions in India who have been extending high-quality specialist and super speciality medical care to patients drawn from all socio-economic strata at affordable cost at IMS and SUM Hospital, will also serve the new hospital.

The Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar, has been serving the masses with rare dedication for more than 18 years now and has emerged as one of the most popular healthcare centres in Odisha and its neighbouring states.

The prominent teaching hospital, where 250 students get admission into the MBBS course every year, was dedicated to the people of the state in 2005. Since its inception, it has been striving to make quality and affordable treatment available to the masses while continuously expanding its reach and facilities and acquiring the latest equipment and expertise. It has 167 post-graduate seats while 35 students pursue different super-speciality courses.

Among others, Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, 5T Chairman VK Pandian and Founder SOA DR Manoranjan Nayak attended the programme.