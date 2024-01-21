Balasore Railway Station To Get New Foot Overbridge Soon

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, the much-anticipated Foot Overbridge (FOB) project has kicked off Balasore Railway Station as assured by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways during his recent visit. The FOB, spanning two sections and boasting a total length of approximately 50 meters with a width of 3.05 meters, is set to seamlessly connect Platforms 1, 2, and 3/4.

The General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) for the project has been officially approved, marking a crucial milestone. Currently, the foundation work is underway, demonstrating a dedicated commitment to enhancing the railway infrastructure in Balasore.

Once completed, it will not only provide a safer crossing for passengers and ensure smooth and secure passage between platforms. It will also contribute to the overall efficiency in passenger movement of the railway station.