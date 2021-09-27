Junior Kho Kho Nationals
CM Naveen Congratulates Odisha Teams On Securing Bronze At Junior Kho Kho Nationals

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday, congratulated both the Boys and Girls Kho Kho teams of Odisha for winning the bronze medals at the 40th Junior Kho Kho National Championship 2021.

While the boys beat West Bengal, the Girls beat Karnataka to clinch the bronze medal at the championship that was held in Bhubaneswar from September 22 to September 26.

