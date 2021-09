Two Coaches Of Indore-Daund Special Train Derailed At Maharashtra’s Lonavala Station

Pune: At least two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Maharashtra’s Lonavala station today. As per the officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Central Railway, the incident occurred while the train was entering the platform.

Soon after the incident, railway officials reached the spot and took out the restoration work of the line.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.