Low Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal Around May 22

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22, 2024 said latest reports of the Indian MeT Department.

It is likely to move initially Northeastwards and then concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by morning of May 24, 2024.

Rainfall at many places with Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on May 24 and May 25.

Further it is worth mentioning that, fishermen have been advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal from May 23 and into North Bay of Bengal from May 24 onwards. Fishermen out at the sea are advised to return to the coast before May 23.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) put the district collectors on alert for possible low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The SRC issued an advisory which read, “As per the mid-day weather bulletin issued by IMD at 1330 hours today, a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around 22nd may. It is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal around 24th May, 2024.”