PM Modi celebrates Silver Medal by Kishore Jena in Men’s Javelin event at Asian Games

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Kishore Jena on winning the Silver medal in the Men’s Javelin event at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “Our accomplishments in Men’s Javelin at Asian Games are remarkable. The Silver also comes to India. Congratulations to Kishore Jena for winning this splendid Silver in the event. The nation cherishes this victory.”

Odisha’s star athlete Kishore Kumar Jena clinched the silver medal in men’s javelin throw in Asian Games with a phenomenal 87.54m throw. His remarkable achievement also secured his spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.