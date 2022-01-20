Close Shave For Driver, Helper As Bauxite-laden Truck Goes Up In Flames

Koraput: The driver and helper of a bauxite-laden truck had a close shave after the vehicle caught fire in the wee hours today.

The mishap took place while the truck was en route to Kodinga Mali mining area from Kakirgumma railway station carrying bauxite in the morning when sparks erupted in the vehicle and later engulfed the entire vehicle.

However, the driver and helper managed to vacate the vehicle before it was completely gutted.

On receiving information, a firefighting team reached the spot and doused the flames. However, the cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Following the mishap, vehicular traffic on the stretch was disrupted for a while.