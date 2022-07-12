City Authority To Organise Vaccination Camps In Schools

Bhubaneswar: Perceiving the present trend of COVID -19 cases in the city the authority has requested for COVID appropriate behaviour in malls and public places.

Equal importance is given to the vaccination of children from 12 to 14 years. Today, a meeting was chaired by Addl. Commissioner Addl. Commissioner Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash discussed expediting the vaccination in schools.

About seventy representatives from different Govt. and private schools participated in the meeting regarding the status of vaccination in their respective schools.

It was decided that school principals will deposit the status of vaccination to BMC through Block Education Officer for its reconciliation with the data available in the dedicated portal.

After receipt of the database from BEO, the camp will be planned by the Health Department or Office of Addl. District Public Health Officer (ADUPHO).

The school representatives present were told to inform and motivate parents to vaccination of children against COVID 19. Schools will deposit the data within three days and camps will be organised accordingly, told Addl. Commissioner.

Dy. Commissioner Health and Sanitation, BMC Suvendu Kumar Sahoo facilitated the meeting and ADUPHO Dr Antaryami Mishra and City Health Manager Neha Rajput gave a presentation on the status of vaccination in the city.