China Open 2023: India’s HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen crash out in opening round

Indian badminton players HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen crashed out of the men’s singles event of the China Open 2023 badminton tournament in Changzhou, the People’s Republic of China, on Tuesday.

HS Prannoy lost 21-12, 13-21, 21-18 against Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in the first round of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen suffered a 23-21, 16-21, 21-9 defeat at the hands of world No. 10 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in his opening clash.

HS Prannoy was outplayed in the first game by Ng Tze Yong., was unable to find his rhythm as the Malaysian won the first game comfortably.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen was involved in a gripping battle with world championships bronze medallist Anders Antonsen in the opening game.

The Indian lost the closely-fought first game but fought back to win the second game. However, Lakshya Sen failed to carry the momentum into the decider and bowed out after a 78-minute duel at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre’s Xincheng Gymnasium.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, the only Indian in the women’s singles draw at the China Open 2023, withdrew from the Changzhou meet on Monday.

The men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Rohan Kapoor-N Sikki Reddy, in mixed doubles, will start their respective campaigns on Wednesday.