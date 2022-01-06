Chile’s constitutional assembly elects new president

Chile: Epidemiologist Maria Elisa Quinteros takes helm of the body tasked with replacing Chile’s Pinochet-era constitution.

The Chilean assembly tasked with drafting a new constitution in the South American nation has elected a new president.

After nine rounds of voting on Tuesday and Wednesday, members of the constitutional assembly chose epidemiologist Maria Elisa Quinteros to replace the body’s inaugural president, Indigenous Mapuche professor and activist Elisa Loncon.

Quinteros’s victory was welcomed on Wednesday by Chile’s newly elected next president, Gabriel Boric.