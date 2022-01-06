India sees massive spike of 90,928 Covid cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India saw a massive spike of 90,928 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data revealed by the Union health ministry on Thursday morning.

Also, 325 more people succumbed to the infection in a day, pushing the nationwide toll to 4,82,876.

As per data:

Daily positivity rate: 6.43%

Active cases: 2,85,401

Total recoveries: 3,43,41,009

Death toll: 4,82,876

Total vaccination: 148.67 crore doses

Several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are witnessing an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases.

Experts suggest that the new Omicron variant is behind this massive spike in cases.