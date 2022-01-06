Omicron update: India’s tally rises to 2630; First Omicron death is Rajasthan man

New Delhi: India’s Omicron tally rose to 2630. Meanwhile, the country’s has logged 90,928 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

On the other hand, a 74-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Udaipur, who died last week, was Wednesday confirmed as the country’s first Omicron-related death.

The man was admitted to Udaipur’s Maharana Bhupal government hospital on December 15, tested negative for Covid twice, and eventually died on December 31.