Awardees From Odisha
State

Check Full List Of Fire Service, Home Guards & Civil Defence Medals Awardees From Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 9

Bhubaneswar: President’s medal for Gallantry and President’s medal for distinguished services as well as gallantry medal and meritorious services medals are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards on Independence Day each year.

Here are the awardees from Odisha: 

Fire Service Medal for Gallantry:

  • Jayanta Kumar Nayak
  • Akshaya Behera
  • Kanhu Srichandan Parida
  • Tapan Kumar Behera

Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service

  • Satyapir Behera, Deputy Fire Officer
  • Rupai Charan Majhi, Havildar Major

Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service

  • Samaresh Samal, CD Volunteer
  • Bhikari Charan Sahoo, CD Volunteer
  • Madhusudan Panda, Home Guard
  • Laxman Kalo, Company Commander(HG)
  • Anandamani Tuti, Home Guard
  • Nirakar Palei, Home Guard
  • Nirmal Kumar Das, Home Guard Platoon Commander
PragativadiNews 7653 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking