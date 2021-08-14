Check Full List Of Fire Service, Home Guards & Civil Defence Medals Awardees From Odisha
Bhubaneswar: President’s medal for Gallantry and President’s medal for distinguished services as well as gallantry medal and meritorious services medals are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards on Independence Day each year.
Here are the awardees from Odisha:
Fire Service Medal for Gallantry:
- Jayanta Kumar Nayak
- Akshaya Behera
- Kanhu Srichandan Parida
- Tapan Kumar Behera
Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service
- Satyapir Behera, Deputy Fire Officer
- Rupai Charan Majhi, Havildar Major
Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service
- Samaresh Samal, CD Volunteer
- Bhikari Charan Sahoo, CD Volunteer
- Madhusudan Panda, Home Guard
- Laxman Kalo, Company Commander(HG)
- Anandamani Tuti, Home Guard
- Nirakar Palei, Home Guard
- Nirmal Kumar Das, Home Guard Platoon Commander