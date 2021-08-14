Check Full List Of Fire Service, Home Guards & Civil Defence Medals Awardees From Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President’s medal for Gallantry and President’s medal for distinguished services as well as gallantry medal and meritorious services medals are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards on Independence Day each year.

Here are the awardees from Odisha:

Fire Service Medal for Gallantry:

Jayanta Kumar Nayak

Akshaya Behera

Kanhu Srichandan Parida

Tapan Kumar Behera

Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service

Satyapir Behera, Deputy Fire Officer

Rupai Charan Majhi, Havildar Major

Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service