Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion To Launch In India On August 17  

New Delhi: The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion are all set to launch in India on August 17. The company set up a microsite for the upcoming smartphones on Flipkart which reveals some of the key specifications of the device. Earlier, last month Motorola Edge 20 series was launched in Europe.

Expected Price

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is expected to be priced at Rs 21,499 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant is expected to cost Rs 23,999. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 20 will be offered in a single 8GB/128GB model that will be priced at Rs 29,999. It is worth noting that these are just rumours, but considering Motorola’s track record in India, we don’t expect any of the two phones to exceed the 30K mark.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Expected Specs

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone sports a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Edge 20 Fusion also opts for a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a depth sensor. The phone also gets a hole-punch camera cut out that houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Motorola also confirmed that the Edge 20 Fusion will run near-stock Android 11 with Lenovo’s Think Shield for mobile for business-grade security. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will support 13 5G bands in India.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support, while the standard Edge 20 will opt for a 4,000 mAh battery with the same charging support. Other specs of the Motorola Edge 20 are similar to that of the Fusion, but the device will use a Snapdragon 778G SoC.