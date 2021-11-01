Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Welcome Baby Girl

Mumbai: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have welcomed a baby girl. Rajeev took to Instagram to share the news and pictures of the baby.

He wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl ❤️ Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God.”

Sushmita Sen, who is Rajeev Sen’s sister, took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen wearing blue hospital clothes while holding up a heart sign. She began her post by saying that her prayers were answered and said, “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy.”

Charu had announced that she was expecting her first baby with Rajeev in the summer.

In August, Charu and Rajeev hosted a baby shower at their new home in Mumbai. They had shared pictures from the gathering on Instagram. Susmita, her daughters Renee and Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl also attended the ceremony.