Tecno Camon 18i With Triple Rear Cameras Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Tecno Camon 18i has been reportedly launched. The new Tecno cellphone is alleged to be a rebadged Camon 17 and is reported to have triple rear cameras and 18W quick charging help. The Tecno Camon 18i is reported to be available in a single variant that has 128GB of onboard storage. Other highlights about the phone include a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 18i Price

Tecno Camon 18i worth has been set at NGN 84,500 (kind of Rs. 15,400) in Nigeria, Android-focussed weblog DroidAfrica reports. The smartphone is alleged to return in one 4GB RAM + 128GB garage variant and is already available to buy in a couple of color choices, particularly Deep Sea, Frost Silver, and Tranquil Inexperienced.

Information about the Tecno Camon 18i had been but to floor at the corporate’s website on the time of submitting this text. Additionally, it is yet to be revealed whether or not the brand new telephone will probably be introduced in international markets.

The Tecno Camon 17 was once launched in Might in Nigeria along with the Camon 17 Pro at NGN 74,000 (kind of Rs. 13,500). It came to India in July with a ticket of Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB garage configuration.

Tecno Camon 18i specs

Talking about the specification, the twin-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 18i runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on best and includes a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) show with a 20.5:nine side ratio and a 90Hz refresh fee, in keeping with the DroidAfrica file. The telephone could also be stated to have the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, in conjunction with 4GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear digicam setup that properties the 48-megapixel number one sensor, in conjunction with a QVGA secondary sensor and an AI digicam, the file stated.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Camon 18i is alleged to have a 16-megapixel selfie digicam sensor on the entrance, with an f/2.Zero lenses.

The Tecno Camon 18i is alleged to return with 128GB of inner garage that helps enlargement thru a microSD card (as much as 256GB). Connectivity choices come with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a three.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard are stated to incorporate an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The telephone additionally carries a fingerprint sensor on the again.

Tecno has reportedly equipped a 5,000mAh battery at the Camon 18i, in conjunction with 18W charging fortify. The Tecno Camon 18i measures 164.5×76.5×8.9mm, the file stated.