Vegan Day: Make Tofu Tikka Masala

New Delhi: Tofu Tikka Masala is an easy vegan dish in which tofu is baked and then simmered in a spicy, tangy sauce of tomatoes and onions with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, cayenne, and coconut milk.

Ingredients

14 oz extra-firm tofu. (Water pressed out)

1 large onion (Cut one half into large, 1-inch chunks, and chop the other half fine)

1 large bell pepper (red or green, diced into 1-inch chunks)

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

2 tablespoon kasoori methi (dry fenugreek leaves, crushed in your palms)

1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon paprika (or Kashmiri chili powder)

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

2 medium tomatoes

2 tablespoon raw cashews

1 teaspoon maple syrup (or sugar)

2 tablespoon cilantro (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

Instructions