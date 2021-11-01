Vegan Day: Make Tofu Tikka Masala
New Delhi: Tofu Tikka Masala is an easy vegan dish in which tofu is baked and then simmered in a spicy, tangy sauce of tomatoes and onions with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, cayenne, and coconut milk.
Ingredients
- 14 oz extra-firm tofu. (Water pressed out)
- 1 large onion (Cut one half into large, 1-inch chunks, and chop the other half fine)
- 1 large bell pepper (red or green, diced into 1-inch chunks)
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 2 tablespoon kasoori methi (dry fenugreek leaves, crushed in your palms)
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 2 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon paprika (or Kashmiri chili powder)
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 2 medium tomatoes
- 2 tablespoon raw cashews
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup (or sugar)
- 2 tablespoon cilantro (finely chopped)
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Cut the tofu into six pieces and set aside. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In an oven-safe dish, make the tofu marinade by mixing together the coconut milk, ginger-garlic paste, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, lemon juice, paprika, half the kasoori methi, and turmeric. Pour out half the marinade into another oven-safe dish.
- Place the bell pepper chunks and half the onion chopped into 1-inch chunks in one of the oven-safe dishes, and the tofu in the other. Turn the tofu around to coat with the marinade. Toss the vegetables in the other dish with the marinade to coat the veggies evenly.
- Now place both dishes into a preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes or until the tops of the veggies start to brown. Turn the tofu around once halfway through baking.
- While the tofu and veggies are baking, blend the tomatoes and the raw cashews with ½ cup of water into a smooth paste.
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the finely diced onions and saute for about 8-10 minutes over medium-high heat until the onions turn golden-brown.
- Add the tomato-cashew puree and cover and cook for 20 minutes. If the mixture gets too dry, add ½ cup water.
- Add the baked veggies and remaining kasoori methi to the tomato sauce and stir well to mix. If there’s any marinade sticking to the dish, pour it into the saucepan, adding some water to the dish if needed.
- Add the tofu to the sauce and again, pour in any marinade, using a little water to release any that is stuck to the dish. Add the sugar or maple syrup, if using. I like this because it rounds out the various flavors in the dish without making it sweet.
- You want the sauce to be creamy but not watery. If your sauce appears too dry, add some water or vegetable stock. Bring to a boil, add salt to taste, and turn off the heat.
- Serve it with hot with rice or naan.