IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup: Fog briefly halts match, IND 100-2 in 15.4 overs

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a strong start in the 274-run chase against New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup 2023 encounter in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The pair, who mostly dealt in boundaries added 71 runs for the first wicket before Lockie Ferguson cleaned up Rohit for 46(40). Shortly after the pacer got rid of Gill for 26(31).

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer has joined the chase and both opened their account with a boundary. Meanwhile, the play was briefly halted due to haze and low visibility at the venue.