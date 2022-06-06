Indian Railways Increases Online Ticket Booking Limit; Check Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways said on Monday that it has increased the limit for booking online tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app.

According to reports, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

At present, maximum 6 tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and maximum 12 tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.