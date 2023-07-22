Charlie Chaplin’s daughter Josephine passes away

Paris: Charlie Chaplin’s daughter Josephine Chaplin is no more. She was 74. According to an announcement made by her family, the actor passed away on July 13 in Paris. She is survived by her three sons—Julein Ronet, Charlie, and Arthur.

Josephine Chaplin rose to prominence with her impeccable performance in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s The Canterbury Tales. She portrayed the role of an adulterous wife. In 1972, she appeared opposite Laurence Harvey in the drama, Escape to the Sun, directed by Menahem Golan. The film follows a group of people who attempt to flee the Soviet Union. Chaplin went on to star opposite Gayle Hunnicutt and Jacques Champreux in crime-thriller Shadowman. The plot of the film revolves around a criminal who attempts to find treasures of the Knights Templar. Later, she appeared in the French mini-series The Man Without a Face, based on Shadowman. Following the success of the series, she did multiple films like Nutis Rouges, The Peaks of Zelengora, Jack the Ripper, The Bay Boy, and Downtown Heat among several others.

Advertisement

Talking about her personal life, Chaplin got married to French actor Maurice Ronet and lived with him until his death. They had a son Julein Ronet. She then fell in love with Nicholas Sistovaris and had a child Charly. In 1989, the actor tied the knot with French archaeologist Jean-Claude Gardin in 1989. The couple had Arthur together.