From Farzi to Asur 2 – Here are top 10 most-watched Hindi web series in first half of 2023

Mumbai: Ormax Media on Friday announced its mid-year review report of Streaming Originals in India. The media consulting firm listed the most-watched Hindi web shows in the first half of 2023 and Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi has topped the charts.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the report that shows Farzi as the most-watched Hindi web series in the first half of 2023. Sharing the report, Kapoor thanked his fans for their love and support.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Farzi follows the life of an artist who tries his luck in a con job, however, an angry young cop chases him and can go to any extent to nab him. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain, and Bhuvan Arora in lead roles.

Farzi got a viewership of 37.1 million, the Ormax Media Report said.The report further suggested that Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala’s show The Night Manager secured the second spot. The spy thriller has been watched by 28.6 million people. The series is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and was released in two parts with the four episodes releasing in January and the final three episodes in June.

The next on the list is Taaza Khabar starring YouTuber and social media sensation Bhuvan Bam. The show has garnered 23.5 million viewership. The fourth spot has been secured by Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti’s Asur 2, streaming on JioCinema. The series has received rave reviews from both the audience and critics.

It has a viewership of 19.3 million. Others on the list are Dimple Kapadia-led Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Sonakshi Sinha’s Dahad, City of Dreams S3, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Happy Family Conditions Apply, and Pop Kaun?