‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’: Shah Rukh Khan returns as the King of Romance with Nayanthara

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan dropped the second track from the film, a beautiful romantic number, Chaleya, from the upcoming movie ‘Jawan’. The makers finally treated the audience with a romantic melody that released on August 14. And that is how we get a glimpse of SRK and Nayanthara’s palpable chemistry from the film.

Chaleya has also been released as Chalona and Hayyoda. The Hindi version of the romantic track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. It is choreographed by Farah Khan and written by Kumaar.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen with Shah Rukh in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Nayanthara will be seen playing a role of a cop. In Jawan, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.