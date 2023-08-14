Independence Day 2023: Police Medals for 17 cops from Odisha

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Centre on Monday announced service medals for 954 police personnel, including 17 from Odisha, on the eve of Independence Day.

According to the Union Home Ministry, President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to a CRPF

personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) to 229, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) to 642.

From Odisha, Subedar Prahalad Himirika SI Santosh Kumar Guru, Subedar Suneel Kumar Bariha and CT Sujit Kumar Rana will be feted with Police Medal for Gallantry. ADGP (Modernisation), Odisha Police, Sanjay Kumar and Additional SP, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, Rabindra

Nath Satpathy will be awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service

Similarly, IG of Police (Northern Range), Sambalpur, Deepak Kumar; Additional SP, Bhubaneswar, Ananta Charan Pati;

Additional SP, Cuttack, Benudhar Nayak; SDPO, Berhampur Town, Rajib Lochan Panda; DSP (Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, Amita Tripathy; Havildar, Mayurbhanj, Krushna Chandra Mohanta; Constable, Police Reserve Office-Deogarh, Peter

Tirkey; Assistant SI, Khurda, Gupta Prasad Mohanty; SI (Armed), Sambalpur, Dilip Kumar Nayak; Constable, Bhubaneswar, Susanta Kumar Majhi; and Inspector,

Bhubaneswar, Umakanta Pradhan will be felicitated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.