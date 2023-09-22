BTS’ Suga begins military service in South Korea

Seoul: The South Korean star Suga, a member of the phenomenally successful boy band BTS, has begun his mandatory military service, he confirmed on social media.

The singer, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, is the third member of the band to enlist, after Jin and J-Hope.

“I will faithfully complete my duty and come back,” he posted online.

As South Korea is still technically at war with North Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the army by the time they turn 28.

