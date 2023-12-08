Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits for Traders, Retailers & Processors

New Delhi: To manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India imposed stock limits on the Wheat applicable to Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors for all States and Union Territories.

The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2023 was issued on 12 June 2023 and applicable until 31st March 2024 for all States and Union Territories.

As part of continued efforts to moderate prices of wheat, Central Government has decided to revise the Wheat Stock limit with respect to entities as under:

Entities Existing Wheat Stock Limit Revised Wheat Stock Limit Traders/Wholesalers 2000 MT 1000 MT Retailers 10 MT for each Retail outlet 5 MT for each Retail outlet Big Chain Retailers 10 MT for each outlet and 2000 MT at all their depot 5 MT for each outlet and 1000 MT at all their depot Processors 75% of annual installed capacity or quantity equivalent to monthly installed capacity multiplied by remaining months of 2023-24, whichever is less 70% of monthly installed capacity multiplied by remaining months of 2023-24.

All wheat stocking entities are required to register on the wheat stock limit portal (https://evegoils.nic.in/wsp/login) and update the stock position on every Friday. Any entity which is found to have not registered on the portal or violates the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under Section 6 & 7 of Essential Commodities Act,1955.

In case the stocks held by above entities are higher than the above prescribed limit, they shall have to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days of issue of the notification. Officials of Central and State Governments will be closely monitoring enforcement of these stock limits to ensure that no artificial scarcity of wheat is created in the country.

Also, Government has taken a series of steps under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) [OMSS(D)]. A quantity of 101.5 LMT wheat at a subsidised price of Rs. 2150/quintal has been allocated for calibrated release into the domestic open market by the FCI, through weekly e auctions. Additional 25 LMT can be offloaded under OMSS during Jan-Mar 2024, depending on requirement. So far, 44.65 LMT has been offloaded by FCI to processors through weekly e-auctions, and this has increased availability of wheat into the open market at affordable prices, benefitting general consumers across the Country.

In a further step to increase supplies in the open market, it has been decided to increase the weekly quantity being offered through e-auction by FCI, from 3 LMT to 4 LMT with immediate effect. This will further enhance wheat availability in the open market.

FCI is also issuing wheat to Central Co-operative organizations like NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar for processing into atta and for sale under ‘Bharat Atta’ brand through their physical/mobile outlets, at an affordable price of Rs. 27.50/kg. Areas where prices are reigning higher have been identified, and the agencies are undertaking targeted sales in these areas. The amount wheat to be supplied for Bharat Atta is being further increased from 2.5 LMT to 4 LMT till end January 2024. The allocations to NAFED/NCCF and Kendriya Bahndar are being reviewed periodically to ensure sufficient availability.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of Wheat to control prices and ensure easy availability in the country.