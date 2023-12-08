Odisha Vikash Conclave 2023 Culminates with Pledge to Shape Future

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vikash Conclave (OVC) 2023, under the theme ‘Transformative Odisha @2036: Demography and Development,’ concluded here on Friday with commitments to set the stage for informed policies and collaborative efforts, steering Odisha towards a dynamic and empowered future.

Bringing together diverse stakeholders, the conclave outlined key recommendations, which encompass supporting the ageing population and utilizing their knowledge and experience in a productive way; addressing migration challenges; aligning youth skill development with industry needs; reforming school education; implementing effective health and nutrition plans; building resilient Gram Panchayats through comprehensive databases; and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for impactful initiatives.

Addressing the audience, Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development & Technical Education, Govt.of Odisha, said the government and other stakeholders need to work for aligning skill development programmes with industry needs and fostering entrepreneurship among the youth, the speakers underlined further. The skill training for youth should be provided under CSR initiatives ensuring subsequent employment opportunities within the industry or business activities, said Padhi.

Praising Odisha’s growth trajectory and emphasizing the importance of transparency in development, Anu Garg, Development Commissioner-Cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha, said it is high time we put collective efforts to bridge the gap between policy and implementation.

Addressing the challenges faced by the ageing population, the conclave recommended raising awareness about government schemes for the elderly and geriatric care. It proposed providing age-appropriate skill training and employment opportunity to the older people. It also recommended for establishment of geriatric care centers under corporate social responsibility, and the institutionalization of geriatric healthcare with a special budget provision.

The conclave underscored the imperative for a comprehensive database for panchayats, encompassing population data, ration card holders, and beneficiaries of government schemes. It emphasized heightened awareness among Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members regarding government schemes, advocating their active involvement in activities such as monitoring vaccination and school education. Nirumpa Vadaka, Sarapancha, Kutigaon Panchayat, Laxmipur block of Koraput emphasized on need of skill enhancement of PRI members, thoughtful resource utilization and implementation of schemes related to child development.

The speakers emphasized that proper mechanisms should be developed for registration of all the migrant labourers, provision of basic amenities and social security at workplaces. They also proposed that the government and civil society need to work together for skill development and financial literacy of migrants, along with the formulation of a state policy on migration.

The educationists emphasized on the improvement of the quality of foundation education and addressing the high dropout rate in higher secondary education. They maintained that the government need to take immediate measures to fill up the vacant teachers’ posts.

To ensure the effective implementation of health and nutrition schemes, experts have proposed the development of a village-level action and monitoring plan. They advocated for promoting nutrition supplements made from locally available fruits, roots, vegetables, and cereals.

Ambika Nanda, Head CSR Odisha Tata Steel, advocated for establishing a state-level platform uniting NGOs, CSOs, community members including women and other stakeholders, for CSR projects. Notably, the 4th edition of the biennial OVC hosted by the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD), a Bhubaneswar-based NGO, was kick-started under the aegis of Odisha Development Initiative on December 6, 2023. OVC-2023 brought together a diverse spectrum of 400 stakeholders, including representatives from civil society, corporate entities, government bodies, academia, researchers, Panchayati Raj Institution members and villagers. The three-day event marked a milestone towards Odisha’s centenary celebration in 2036.

