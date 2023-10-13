CBI Arrests Paradip Port Health Officer For Taking Rs 54K Bribe; Rs 17L Cash, USD 20,558 Seized

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Port Health Officer, Port Health Organisation, Paradip (Odisha) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 54,000 from the Complainant.

A case was registered on complaint against said accused on the allegations of demanding bribe for issuance of Port Health Medical Clearance for the crew members working in the Complainant’s company.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs.54,000. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Paradip, Cuttack and Balasore (Odisha) which resulted in the recovery of cash of Rs.17 lakh (approx) & US Dollar $20558 and incriminating documents including documents pertaining to 05 properties at various places in Odisha and Hyderabad.

The arrested accused will be produced today before the Court of Special Judge Bhubaneswar.