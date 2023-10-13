Holy Trinity undergoes ‘Maha Snana’ after blood spills inside Puri Srimandir

Puri: Servitors in Srimandir today performed the ‘Maha Snana’ ritual of the Holy Trinity after blood spilled on the floors inside the 12th-century shrine following a fight between a servitor and a temple employee.

The incident took place soon after 3.40 p.m. following the Madhyana Dhupa rituals. An employee clashed with a servitor over the share of a ‘Pitha Bhoga’ inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Both of them exchanged blows in the presence of other servitors following which blood stains were found on the spot.

The Singhadwara Police apprehended both and took them to the hospital. Public darshan was halted for quite some time after the incident.

As per the temple tradition, if blood stains are found in the ‘Garbha Gruha’, the Maha Snana’ ritual (purification of deities) is performed and the interior of the shrine is cleansed.

After the purification ritual, all other rituals were held accordingly.