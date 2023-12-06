Cantabil’s All-new Winter & Wedding Collection Unveiled

New Delhi: Cantabil Retail India Ltd., one of India’s leading apparel manufacturers and retailers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Winter and Wedding Collection through a digital film in India. The film will be amplified across multiple digital touch points including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Curated by Circle Models Management Private Limited, the digital film captures the tranquil and serene charm of Thailand. Showcasing a unique selection from the brand’s winter collection for men, women, and kids, as well as the wedding collection for both genders, the film unfolds against various picturesque backgrounds. The winter line is highlighted against stylish architectural settings, while the wedding collection takes centre stage amidst celebratory setups. This fresh collection embodies the spirit of global fashion trends, carefully curated to offer consumers a wardrobe that not only keeps them warm in colder months but also enhances their style.

Unveiling the brand’s latest collection, Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil Retail India Ltd., expressed, “Our Winter Wedding Collection reflects Cantabil’s unwavering commitment to delivering fashion that embodies elegance, refinement, and comfort. To curate this season’s collection, we’ve drawn inspiration from global trends, offering a range that not only keeps you cozy during the colder months but also allows you to effortlessly make a stylish statement in the wedding season as well. This collection harmoniously blends timeless design with contemporary sensibilities, ensuring our customers always radiate their finest style. We extend an invitation to explore our latest offerings, exemplifying the perfect fusion of fashion and warmth, epitomizing what Cantabil represents.”

Cantabil’s Men’s Winter Wedding Collection promises a classy, elegant, and sophisticated look this season. The overall color palette of the season includes – shade of deep Camel, Autumn Greys, Pine Greens, Olives, Warm Navys, Burgundy, and timeless Monochrome Neutrals. The Wedding Collection offers various styles, with a focus on an array of 3-piece suits and fashionable Band Galas. Notably, the 3-piece suits are innovatively designed with a contrast waistcoat, introducing an exciting mix-and-match element for the current season.

Additionally, Cantabil has introduced new colors such as purple and fawn to enrich this collection. For the upcoming wedding season, the 3-piece tuxedo emerged as a standout choice, adding a touch of grace and style to the discerning gentleman’s wardrobe. Blazers within the collection boast intricate designs such as English checks, herringbone, and corduroy, adding a further layer of sophistication to the ensemble. The winter collection highlights several key offerings, such as the reversible and travel-friendly Padded Puffer Jacket, renowned for its exceptional polyfill craftsmanship. Complementing the pre-winter ensemble are cosy lightweight jackets, stylish structured T-shirts, and fashionable quilted jackets with distinctive designs. For those seeking a suave appeal, must-have Suede jackets are available. The assortment also offers a wide range of Hoodies and Sweatshirts that takes inspiration from global fashion trends, featuring various neck styles, captivating prints, and extra-soft cushioning.

To keep warm while staying in vogue, trendy sweaters are included, featuring high and turtlenecks, crew necks, and other self-structured motifs, all crafted with precision. For essential comfort during harsh winters, the collection includes Hooded jackets with soft fur linings. Also, there’s a selection of wrinkle-free and stay-white shirts with finely taped seams, ideal for a flawless work ensemble.

In addition to these offerings, Cantabil launched athletic-inspired activewear jackets, featuring extra stretch and intelligent technology that caters to fitness enthusiasts, inspiring their active lifestyle.

Women collection offers a versatile range of lightweight Padded Jackets, both reversible and non-reversible, catering to those who embracetrekking and camping and stylish long coats. Collections’ color palette blends seamlessly with deep winter hues with delicate pastel fabric touch. It features extra-soft fur jackets and hooded bomber jackets, adding layers of warmth and style to winter wardrobe.

Complementing these are body-hugging skeevies designed to pair elegantly with jeggings and the brand’s signature fine winter blazers crafted from luxurious woolen fabrics. For a sophisticated nine-to-five look, Suede Blazers are the perfect choice, effortlessly matching with formal shirts and extra-fine formal trousers. The new sweaters exhibit elegant textures, while stylish hoodies and sweatshirts offer a variety of designs and colors, including features like color blocking and metal zippers. Long coats and tweed blazers become essential pieces for every fashion-conscious woman. Cantabil also offers warm woollen kurtis with lurex motifs for ethnic wear enthusiasts. Within the collection, one can also find cord sets crafted from high-quality jacquard woolen and woven fabrics, showcasing adaptable abstract prints in an array of stylish colors, spanning from maroons and wines to deep greens and fashionable lilacs. The collection is distinguished by its carefully designed silhouettes, emphasizing comfort, versatility, ease of wear, and a flattering appearance, all while remaining in fashion for this winter season.

Kids Autumn Winter Collection features a fusion of Indigo Hues, maroon, green, pink, and a flora-n-fauna theme. It includes modern colour-block jackets, classic dresses with gathers and frills in bold colours, and trendy shirts that pair perfectly with eye-catching jeans. To combat the cold, the brand is offering quilted, layered, and warm clothing with soft quilted jackets, fleece sweatshirts, twill, and brushed shirts in winter hues with check patterns. The range encompasses polyfill puffers and fancy furs in jackets, providing a complete look with a seamless blend of comfort and style through stretchable trousers, multi-colour checked shirts, joggers, and cargo.