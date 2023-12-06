Raveena Mehta soon collaborating with Rishi Rich on an upcoming EP

Mumbai: Raveena Mehta, the New York-based Indian-origin singer-songwriter, celebrates companionship and freedom in her latest video, “Awara.” Teaming up with producer YSoBlue and lyricist Azadd, the video, shot in her home in Belgium, portrays Mehta’s life after moving from Belgium to New York following her wedding. In the video, she reflects on finding peace and defying societal norms with a life partner.

The inspiration for “Awara” stemmed from Mehta’s visit to Mumbai after moving to New York, marking a sense of liberty. Collaborating with YSoBlue, known for previous R&B singles, the new Hindi song takes on a disco-funk and synthwave sound, conveying a sense of freedom. Mehta, with a decade-long music career, continues to explore her artistic pursuits in drawing, painting, sculpting, and the fashion world.

In addition to her ongoing projects, Mehta collaborated with British-Indian producer Rishi Rich on an upcoming EP. Reflecting on the creative process during a week in London, she anticipates the release of diverse and iconic songs next year, showcasing her vocal range across different genres.