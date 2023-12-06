Under-Trial Prisoner Commits Suicide In Jajpur Road Jail

Jajpur: An under-trial prisoner allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a noose inside the Jajpur road jail on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Balaram Behera (29), who hailed from Panikoili in the district. Balram was accused in a POSCO case and sent to jail nearly two months ago.

On Wednesday around 11:30 am, the jail personnel found his body hanging from the noose inside the newly-constructed building inside the jail premises and immediately informed the authorities.

On receiving information, the jail authorities admitted him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The actual reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.