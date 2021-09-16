Businessman Shot Dead In Kandhamal, Accused On The Run

Baliguda: A businessman was shot dead over suspected past rivalry at Rebingia under Barakhama police outpost in Baliguda of Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nabaghana Sahoo of Bazar Sahi in Rebingia panchayat under Baliguda police station limits.

According to reports, the accused identified as Bhimasen Behera entered Sahoo’s house at around 8 PM and opened fire on him. Following this, Sahu sustained bullet injuries on his chest and collapsed on the spot.

Though he was rushed to Barakhama hospital by family members, the doctor declared him dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a fall out of past enmity. Police are investigating and efforts are underway to nab the absconding