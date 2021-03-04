Bus fares hiked in Odisha again following rise in fuel prices

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has hiked bus fares of different categories on Thursday. The Transport Commissioner has given instruction to this effect.

According to the notification, 5 paisa per km has been hiked for ordinary and express categories of buses. The hike of 10 paise per km for deluxe and AC deluxe categories and 15 paise for super premier category have also been effected.

The notification said the bus fare is revised to 85 paise/km for Ordinary,89 paise/km for Express,121 paise/km for Deluxe,149 paise/km for AC Deluxe & 232 paise/km for Super Premium (VOLVO, Scania etc) effective from March 4.