Odisha Governor Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganesh Lal on Thursday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Raj Bhavan Hospital.

The Governor, Prof Ganeshi Lal, has called on all eligible people to come forward for vaccination in order to build a COVID-free Odisha.

The Odisha Governor arrived at Raj Bhavan Hospital in Bhubaneswar and received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He also shared a photo of himself on his social media account while receiving the jab.

Prior to the Governor, many leaders had already involved themselves in vaccination. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also been vaccinated.

<>

Hon’ble Governor took his first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today at Raj Bhavan hospital.

Hon’ble Governor urges all eligible people to come forward & take the vaccine for a #CovidFreeOdisha. pic.twitter.com/uS0pkw5sXI — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) March 4, 2021

</>