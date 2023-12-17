BTS’s Jungkook Becomes 1st Korean Soloist To Spend 5 Weeks In Top 40 Of Billboard 200

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook is currently serving in the military, but his music is still ruling the global charts outside. The singer has reached another milestone as he becomes the first Korean soloist to remain on Billboard’s Artist 100 list for 17 weeks, earning 16th spot this particular week.

For the week ending on December 16, Jungkook’s first solo album “GOLDEN” held relatively steady at No. 33 on the Billboard 200, where it first debuted at No. 2 last month.

Jungkook is now the first Korean solo artist in history to chart an album for five weeks in the top 40 of the Billboard 200. He is also the first K-pop soloist ever to spend 17 weeks on Billboard’s Artist 100, where he stayed strong at No. 16 this week.

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s solo title track “Standing Next to You” returned to No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, marking its fourth non-consecutive week as the best-selling song in the United States for the third week in a row.

“Standing Next to You” also climbed back up to No. 72 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in its fifth consecutive week on the chart, while his pre-release single “3D” (featuring Jack Harlow) ranked No. 92 in its ninth week.

Additionally, “GOLDEN” took No. 14 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 15 on the Top Album Sales chart in its fifth week.

Over on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, “Standing Next to You” came in at No. 7 this week, “Seven” (featuring Latto) at No. 10, “3D” at No. 23, and “Yes or No” at No. 169. On the Global 200, “Standing Next to You” ranked No. 13, “Seven” No. 20, and “3D” No. 36.