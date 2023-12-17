CRPF Jawan Martyred In Encounter With Maoists In Chhattisgarh

Sukuma: A CRPF jawan was martyred and a constable was injured in an encounter between security personnel and Maoists in Jagargunda police station area in Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Sudhakar Reddy, a sub-inspector in the CRPF-165 Battalion.

As per reports, on Sunday morning, a team of the CRPF cops was out on an anti-maoist operation in Jagargunda area. During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out between the two groups. As a result, the sub-inspector was killed and constable Ramu sustained bullet injuries.

After the incident, four suspects were rounded up from the spot. The martyred was airlifted and the injured constable was shifted to the hospital.