BTS V’s ‘Layover’ is the only K-pop album in the ‘2023 Best Albums’ list by British media ‘TimeOut’

London: The British entertainment magazine ‘TimeOut’ revealed its “2023 The 30 Best Albums,” a compilation of recommendations from their editors highlighting the standout albums of the year.

Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, stood out as the only K-pop artist on the prestigious list with his six-track debut EP, ‘Layover,’ securing the 19th position on the ’30 Best Albums of 2023′.

Taehyung joins the ranks of renowned Western artists, including Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, Troye Sivan, and notable singer-songwriters in the English-speaking music sphere like Raye and Cat Power.

‘TimeOut’ praised Taehyung’s husky baritone and jazz-leaning, R&B sound, singling out ‘Slow Dancing’ and ‘For Us’ as their favored tracks from ‘Layover.’