BTS Suga announces military enlistment day after his Seoul concert

Seoul: A day after concluding his D-Day concert, BTS member Suga announced his plans for military enlistment. Taking to Weverse, BTS agency BigHit Music shared a post on Monday. It said that Suga started the process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. The official dates are yet to be announced.

The statement read, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

It also added, “We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.”

At his concert on Sunday, Suga was seen crying while performing. He later took to Weverse and held a live session. As translated by Twitter user @ryuminating, Suga said, “I really am not the type to cry, but starting from Snooze, I felt it. The members were there and my sunbaenims came too. Before, I had dreams while watching many sunbaenims and now I have become someone’s sunbae. And those 10 years flew past me. And that’s when the tears came.”

He hinted that the Seoul concert was his last performance on stage. He also talked about getting reunited with the other BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in 2025. “If I say ‘soon’, that feels like a lie. So let’s see each other again in 2025. All right? Please wait a bit. 2025, let’s see each other then. You did great. Bye!” Suga said.

Currently, Jin and J-Hope are serving in the South Korean military. In South Korea, all able-bodied men, aged 18-28, are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30. The group — known for hit songs such as Blood Sweat Tears, Boy in Luv, ON and Dynamite among many others– announced their hiatus last June and the members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.