BTS Star Jin Wishes Band Member Suga In Special Way

Seoul: BTS member Suga is celebrating his 31st birthday today, on March 9, 2024. Currently serving in the military, Suga has been unable to celebrate with fans. However, fellow BTS member Jin, also in military service, took the opportunity to extend birthday wishes to Suga on his special day. While fulfilling their mandatory military service—Jin as an active duty soldier and Suga in alternative social services—both members have been mostly out of the public eye.

Despite this, Suga has occasionally connected with fans through social media and the fan communication app, Weverse. Jin, who was the first member of BTS to enlist in the military in December 2022, is nearing the end of his service, much to the excitement of fans. On March 4, Jin posted on Weverse, indicating that there were only 100 days left until his discharge, showing his eagerness to return to civilian life.

On Suga’s birthday, Jin took a moment to wish him well. While this may seem like a simple gesture, it was significant to fans, as Jin is known for his unique and often humorous ways of celebrating his groupmates’ birthdays.

Currently serving as an assistant instructor in the Fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, Jin is expected to be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024. Suga, whose specific service details are not publicly known, is expected to complete his service in June 2025.

Fans were delighted by Jin’s unexpected birthday wish to Suga and are eagerly anticipating both members’ return to the group.