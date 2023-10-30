BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven becomes fastest song to reach 1 billion streams

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook once again proves why is the GOAT. The Seven singer has recorded a new feat on the audio streaming platform called Spotify. BTS’ Jungkook has been creating waves across the music industry with his soloist status, releasing chartbuster hits, and preparing for his upcoming album titled GOLDEN. His soloist debut single Seven crossed the 1 billion streams mark breaking a record.

This new milestone was recorded by the hot single in just 108 days becoming the fastest song to make this happen. BTS’ Jungkook as a solo artist broke the record set by Miley Cyrus’ track Flowers which reached the same destination but in 112 days.

Seven will be a special song because it gave the fans BTS’ Jungkook’s much-awaited soloist debut officially. A never-before-seen side of BTS’ Jungkook is reflected in the track. The official music video for Seven also features My Name actress Han So Hee and the track features American rapper Latto. After this, BTS’ Jungkook released 3D featuring another American rapper Jack Harlow. Both of these tracks will be part of his first-ever solo album called GOLDEN which is set to arrive on November 3. He is the last BTS member to release a solo album.

“Seven” secured two Guinness World Records for the Most Streamed Track on Spotify in one week (male) and the Fastest time for a music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify (male).

It dominated the Melon Popularity awards for four consecutive weeks from July 24 to August 14, 2023, and clinched top spots on popular TV music shows such as M Countdown, Inkigayo, and Music Core, earning a total of 12 first-place trophies.