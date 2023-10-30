Vigilance Awareness Week: Odisha CM Administers Integrity Pledge to Govt Functionaries, Members of Civil Society

Bhubaneswar: This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 30th October to 5th November 2023 on the theme ‘Say no to corruption, commit to the Nation’. The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week commenced in Odisha today with the administration of Integrity Pledge by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a State-level function organized at the Convention Centre, Lokseva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

In a unique way, the integrity pledge was administered by the Chief Minister through the Odisha State Wide Network (OSWAN) to all district and block headquarters officials and through live telecast by the Information & Public Relations Department, Odisha to members of the public, students of schools and colleges, members of self-help groups, panchayats, Asha workers, AWWs.

This mass pledge is expected to further strengthen the extent of awareness of a corruption-free society at every level.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Odisha Vigilance as it comes among the top performing anti-corruption agencies in the country as revealed by the latest statistics from the National Crime Record Bureau.

The Chief Minister also expressed happiness that during last year, the Odisha Vigilance continued detecting disproportionate assets against senior public functionaries.

He also urged the Vigilance Department to take steps for the infusion of technology and expansion of the multi-disciplinary character by roping in more professionals with domain expertise to aid effective detection of benami transactions, money laundering, corruption through digital transactions, investments in newer financial instruments like crypto-currencies.

He also focused on the Transparency of the 5T Initiative undertaken by the Government with a view to achieve transformational goals in governance. He also appealed to the people of Odisha to renew their resolve to fight against corruption and usher in a corruption-free and newly empowered Odisha.

Computer-based investigation and prosecution management system and Vigilance Division office new buildings at Balasore and Rourkela inaugurated by the Chief Minister through Video Conferencing.

Chairman 5T & Nabin Odisha VK Pandian was present.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena in his address said that implementing honesty and integrity in public life is already one of the main pillars of our State Policy. Odisha has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption, he said.

It may be mentioned here that this year to date, Odisha Vigilance has registered 201 cases against 364 persons including 38 Group-A officers and 37 Group-B officers. Charge sheets have been filed in 198 cases against 486 persons including 42 Group-A and 31 Group-B officers.87 cases have ended in a conviction against 115 accused persons. 27 public servants have been dismissed from service and the pension of 14 retired Public Servants stopped following their conviction in vigilance cases.

Best Vigilance Division, Best Vigilance Unit, Best Investigating Officer (Men & Women) and Best Public Prosecutor of the Vigilance for the year,2022 were felicitated by the CM.

Y.K. Jethwa, Director, Vigilance welcomed the guests while Sanjay Kumar, Kaushal, IG, Vigilance proposed a vote of thanks.