BTS’ Jungkook is back with his new song 3D featuring Jack Harlow

Seoul: Jungkook, the global pop star, released his second solo single “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” on September 29. The catchy track is everything one would expect from Jungkook. His vocals blend perfectly and bring out the charm needed to pull off a peppy track like “3D”. In the music video, Jungkook is seen looking for love and his desire truly reflects well within the “3D” space and fun choreography.

For “3D,” Jungkook collaborated with Jack Harlow, who also features in the video. About the song, JK said, “I can show you a different and intriguing facet of my musical charm through ‘3D’, which stands apart from ‘Seven’.”

“3D” is an R&B pop song with a minimalist musical composition. It has a mid-2000s hip-hop vibe to it. Its rhythm and catchy repeated sounds paired with Jungkook’s captivating vocals make it a must-listen. The song sends out a message that he wants to interact with ‘you’ beyond the two dimensions and blend into ‘our’ three-dimensional world,” as described in the press release.

Renowned musicians have banded together for “3D.” The team includes the likes of BloodPop, who has produced music for international artists like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, and David Stewart, one of the contributors behind BTS’ “Dynamite”.

Jungkook appreciated Harlow, saying, “I’ve been following him for a while and enjoy his music.” He acknowledged that Harlow’s input enriched the sensational vibe of “3D,” making their collaboration enjoyable.